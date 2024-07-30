Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,992. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

