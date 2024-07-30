M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Critical Comparison

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M&T Bank pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 9 6 0 2.40 Middlefield Banc 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for M&T Bank and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $170.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.40%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $12.75 billion 2.27 $2.74 billion $14.79 11.74 Middlefield Banc $96.99 million 2.17 $17.37 million $2.05 12.73

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 17.84% 9.62% 1.14% Middlefield Banc 15.06% 7.79% 0.87%

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It offers a range of credit products and banking services, such as commercial lending and leasing, letters of credits, commercial real estate loans, and credit facilities secured by various commercial real estate to middle-market and large commercial customers. The company also provides customers deposit products, including demand, savings and time accounts, and other services; automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and other loan products, as well as residential mortgage and real estate loans; business loans, cash management, payroll, and direct deposit services to consumers and small businesses through branch network, telephone banking, internet banking, and automated teller machines. In addition, it offers trustee, agency, investment management, security brokerage, and administrative services; personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, family office, and other services; and investment products, including mutual funds and annuities, and other services for corporations and institutions, investment bankers, corporate tax, finance and legal executives, and other institutional clients. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also provides operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it offers official checks, money orders, and ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

