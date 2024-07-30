M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $3,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MHO traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

