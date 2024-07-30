Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,587 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Luxfer worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 378.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,984. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $359.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

