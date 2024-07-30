Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 294,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 50,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,449. The company has a market cap of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

