LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Jul 30th, 2024

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $36.64. LTC Properties shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 63,602 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LTC Properties by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

