LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $36.64. LTC Properties shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 63,602 shares traded.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
