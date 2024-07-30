LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 40.60%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

LTC Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE LTC traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 115,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.