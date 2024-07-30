LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 40.60%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

LTC Properties Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE LTC traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 115,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

