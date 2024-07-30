LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $273.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $313.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $283.30.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $215.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.92. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 115.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

