London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,000.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 ($51.45) and last traded at GBX 4,000 ($51.45), with a volume of 74 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,800 ($48.88).

London Security Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,307.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,143.20. The stock has a market cap of £490.40 million, a PE ratio of 2,134.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. London Security’s payout ratio is presently 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Further Reading

