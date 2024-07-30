Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

