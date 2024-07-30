Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.42

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
Lithium & Boron Technology Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
