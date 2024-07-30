Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 35.6% in July

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 233,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

