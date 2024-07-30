Limbach (LMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,519. Limbach has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Limbach

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Limbach news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,269.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,010.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.