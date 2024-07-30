Lifetime Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

