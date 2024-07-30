Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,052. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

