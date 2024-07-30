Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

