Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.
About Leon’s Furniture
