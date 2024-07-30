Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.85

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 78089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

