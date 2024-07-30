Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1-16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.26 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS.
Leidos Stock Performance
NYSE:LDOS traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,500. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Leidos Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS
Insider Activity at Leidos
In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leidos
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.