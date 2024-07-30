Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.20.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

