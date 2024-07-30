Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $56.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.70 on Friday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lazard by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

