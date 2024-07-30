Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE UNH traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $566.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $581.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.81 and its 200-day moving average is $501.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.