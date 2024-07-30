Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41. 165,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 560,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $548.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

