Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Lantheus has set its Q2 guidance at $1.81-1.86 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.00-7.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lantheus Stock Down 1.0 %
LNTH stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
Read More
