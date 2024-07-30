LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $674,450.85

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $127.64 million and approximately $674,450.85 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,961,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,961,361 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,961,366.416348. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.01153325 USD and is down -20.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $736,198.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

