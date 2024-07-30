L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 110,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,247. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.