KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.60

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €64.60 ($70.22) and last traded at €64.00 ($69.57), with a volume of 4840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €64.00 ($69.57).
The business has a 50-day moving average of €61.02 and a 200 day moving average of €53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.
