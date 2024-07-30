Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.02

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.02 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 144804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

