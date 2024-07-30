Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and approximately $518,500.03 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,229,457 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

