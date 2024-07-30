Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.68). Approximately 213,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 123,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.65).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Knights Group Price Performance

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.79 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

