Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Knife River by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Knife River stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 717,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,431. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

