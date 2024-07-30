KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KLA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.24.

KLAC traded down $12.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $766.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $809.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.50. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

