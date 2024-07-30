KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of KKR opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $120.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

