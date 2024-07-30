Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3,711.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,828,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,754,695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.42% of Kimco Realty worth $55,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,846,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $2,841,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

