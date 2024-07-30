Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Hold” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $140.85 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,072 shares of company stock worth $6,340,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.