Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,400 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,079,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,677.3 days.
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.55.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.