Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,006,400 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,079,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,677.3 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

