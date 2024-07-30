Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,570,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,157.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Keppel DC REIT stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.52.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
