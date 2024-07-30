Kennedy Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,245 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,846,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 21.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 482,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 796,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

