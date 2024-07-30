Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,445 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Popular worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Popular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. 380,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,994. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $105.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

