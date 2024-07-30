Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 6,722 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 410,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

