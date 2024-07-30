Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 59,604 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,604 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Ranpak worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ranpak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 188.8% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 714,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 467,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 50.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PACK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 247,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,586. The company has a market capitalization of $575.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.39. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACK shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

