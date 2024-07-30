Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 483,478 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 483,478 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Harmonic worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,775,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.