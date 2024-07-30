Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $180.44. 2,001,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,757. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $181.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.