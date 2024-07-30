Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 45,517 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,517 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of VKTX traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

