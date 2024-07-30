Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 253,329 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,329 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after buying an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 159,912 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after buying an additional 450,387 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 203,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

MODG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,638. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

