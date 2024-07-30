Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 11,144 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 566,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,664,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,708,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,554,000 after purchasing an additional 68,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

