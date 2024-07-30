Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,932 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,932 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 518.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. 165,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFBC

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.