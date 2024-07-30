Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 385,315 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,315 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 3,644,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 561,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.