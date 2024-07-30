Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,065 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 42,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,429. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $60.02. The company has a market cap of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

