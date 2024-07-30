Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.77. 900,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,645. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.14. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

