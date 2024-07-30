Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 83,295,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,042,844. The stock has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

